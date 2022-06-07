Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of VCTR opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 858.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.