Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $15.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $157.82 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.