ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

