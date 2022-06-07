Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Upgraded to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CZFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CZFS opened at $68.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

