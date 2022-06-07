V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

V.F. has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 59.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

In other news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of V.F. by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of V.F. by 105.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.