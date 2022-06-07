Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 76.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $8.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $69.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.34 per share, with a total value of $10,631,925.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 143,162,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,931,557.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock worth $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.