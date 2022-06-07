W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,785 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 156.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.44.

GWW stock opened at $498.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

