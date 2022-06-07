DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 20,734 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

