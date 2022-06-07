DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

