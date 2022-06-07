W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Position Lowered by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,785 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.44.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $498.73 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

About W.W. Grainger (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.