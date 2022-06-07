DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,734 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

