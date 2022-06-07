Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Entergy worth $17,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,475 shares of company stock valued at $24,357,969. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

