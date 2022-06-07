DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 7,011 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 98,091 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 383,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.