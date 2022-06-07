DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,086 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

TREX opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

