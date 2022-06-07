Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Alua Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 1,231,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 469,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $39,522,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

