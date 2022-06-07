Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.37 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $165.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

