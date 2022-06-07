Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 32,900 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last three months.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
