Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 32,900 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 over the last three months.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.