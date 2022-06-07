Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 52,400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after purchasing an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of PEP opened at $165.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $228.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.