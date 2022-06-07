Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 44,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after buying an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.