Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

KNX opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

