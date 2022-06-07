Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI stock opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

