Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

