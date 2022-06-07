The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on June 30th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.62.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.80.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

