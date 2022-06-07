Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Anthem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of ANTM opened at $497.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

