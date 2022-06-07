Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.
Anthem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Anthem to earn $32.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of ANTM opened at $497.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.95.
In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
