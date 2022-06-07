Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUP stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $58.43 and a 1-year high of $283.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 46.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 358,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

