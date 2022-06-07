Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.52% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $24,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

