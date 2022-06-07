Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Encore Capital Group worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 859,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

