Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of Redfin worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock worth $438,230. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.