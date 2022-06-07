Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 99,100 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Infosys were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 354.8% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,230,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after purchasing an additional 959,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.