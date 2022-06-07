Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 22,600 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 406.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,311 shares of company stock valued at $64,397,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

