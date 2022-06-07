Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Nevro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

