D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 434,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,798,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,066,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $31,817,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of DOCS opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 53.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

