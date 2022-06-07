Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,977 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.20.

CTAS stock opened at $397.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

