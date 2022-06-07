Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $12.96 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 363.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $4,810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,820 shares of company stock valued at $62,079,591. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

NYSE:ANET opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

