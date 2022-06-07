D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

