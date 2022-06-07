Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,100 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 197.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 88.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 317,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 130,086 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

ENPH opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.