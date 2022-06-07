Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 165,330 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,330 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.26% of BOX worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in BOX by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

