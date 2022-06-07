Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $8.94 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,616 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

