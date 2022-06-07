36 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in NVR by 730.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in NVR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in NVR by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR stock opened at $4,418.51 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,998.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,376.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,972.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

