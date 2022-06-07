Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FOX stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

