Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGEN opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,335,312 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

