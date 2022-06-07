Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 361.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

