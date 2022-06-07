ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

