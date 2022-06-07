Eaton Vance Management Sells 780 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,942,000 after buying an additional 118,232 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 123,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,490 shares of company stock worth $5,073,937 over the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

