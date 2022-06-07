Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 142,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,960 shares of company stock worth $27,195,608 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.