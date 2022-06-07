Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,260 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Avient worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

