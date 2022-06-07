Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Exact Sciences worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

