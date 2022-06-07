13,000 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 344,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,154,000 after buying an additional 179,137 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $136.31 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

