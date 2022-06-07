Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $10.58 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,192,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after buying an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,756.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 99,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

NYSE DVA opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.73 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

