Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,984,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

